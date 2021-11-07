News / Local HGV overturns on Aberdeenshire industrial estate due to high winds By Michelle Henderson 07/11/2021, 3:49 pm Updated: 07/11/2021, 4:29 pm Efforts are underway in Peterhead to upturn a HGV lorry which blew over in gale-force winds. The curtain sided lorry was parked within Dales Industrial Estate when it toppled over onto its side. The incident happened as high winds continue to wreak havoc across the region. Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, covering both the north and north-east areas. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe