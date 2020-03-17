HGV ban for Aberdeen street could in October

A width restriction for HGVs could be in place on an Aberdeen road by October.

At a meeting of the operational delivery committee this month, it was decided to progress with installing the restriction on Golf Road in Seaton, following concerns raised by residents about heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) using the area as a “rat run”.

The width restriction would stop vehicles using the road while allowing access for emergency services.

Following the decision, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wrote to the local authority to ensure the work was carried out quickly.

In a letter received by Mr Stewart, chief operating officer Rob Polkinhorne confirmed that work is estimated to be completed in October, after a consultation period.

He added: “Should any objections be received to this proposal, these will have to be reported back to council committee to consider the objections and decide how to proceed.

“It is currently proposed that the statutory consultation would be carried out at the end of March 2020. The works to install the necessary signage for the scheme would then be undertaken with a completion date of around October.”