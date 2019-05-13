Heroin worth £8,000 seized in north-east town

A man has been charged and £8,000 of heroin seized following an operation in a north-est town.

Heroin was recovered by officers in the Community Way area of Lossiemouth of Friday.

A 46-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Scott Brander said: “This latest recovery sees a significant quantity of controlled drugs being taken off the street.

“Our officers remain highly committed to tackling those who profit from the misery such drugs bring to individuals, families and communities.

“To do so, we rely heavily on the support of the public, and I’d encourage anyone who has any information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”