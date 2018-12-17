Heroin worth £1,200 seized in north-east town

Drugs with an estimated street value of £1,200 have been seized from a property in a north-east town.

Officers recovered the heroin from an address in the Bezack Street area of New Elgin on Friday.

A 56-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

PC Donald Matheson said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs.

“In Moray, we will take every opportunity to detect and disrupt such activity in order to protect our communities.

“To do this we rely on the support and cooperation of the public and I encourage people to come forward with information in relation to the illegal supply of drugs in their communities, either through calling 101 or providing information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”