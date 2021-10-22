News / Local Heroin and cannabis sniffed out by police dog in Moray By Lauren Taylor 22/10/2021, 8:59 am Updated: 22/10/2021, 9:38 am Buster helped police officers find a small amount of drugs in Moray. Police carried out drug searches using a sniffer dog in properties across Moray yesterday. Officers found small quantities of drugs and money in properties in Meadow Crescent in Elgin and Cameron Drive in Keith. With the help of sniffer spaniel Buster small quantities of heroin and cannabis were seized in the operation. Police also discovered more than £1,000 in cash in the properties. Inquiries are ongoing. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe