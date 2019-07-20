Heritage role for Pictish stone at north-east centre

A replica of a Pictish monument has been installed outside a north-east heritage centre.

The Maiden Stone, located near Inverurie, dates back to the 9th Century AD.

The replica, which has not been seen by the public since the Archaeolink Visitor Centre, near Oyne, closed in 2005, now stands outside Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

The legend behind the historic stone centres on the Laird of Balquhain, who lost a bet to the Devil, with the prize being his daughter’s hand in marriage. She ran away from the Devil, who then turned her into stone.

Nora Radcliffe, a committee member of Garioch Heritage Society which runs the heritage centre, said the replica would be easier to access at its new site.

She added: “The north-east has such an interesting history and I feel like it is important to know that.”