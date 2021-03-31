Heritage group completes purchase of centre

A north-east heritage society has announced it has completed the purchase of its site.

The Garioch Heritage Society has bought the Heritage Centre on Loco Works Road in Inverurie.

The group, which already occupies the building, was able to secure ownership thanks to a “substantial” grant from the Scottish Land Fund, and the “incredible generosity” of its landlord.

Garioch Heritage Centre opened in 2017, with the society able to store and display its collections of artefacts and information, but until now the group did not actually own the site.

Colin Wood, Garioch Heritage Society chairman, said: “Our ability to secure Scottish Land Fund funding and benefit from our landlords’ generosity relied on the society being able to fund the remainder of the purchase price and VAT, this was possible thanks to the healthy reserve built up through the fund-raising efforts, donations and legacies of society members over the years since 1987.

“For many years society members dreamed of finding a space where our growing collections of artefacts and information could be made available to all. After a lot of hard work and determination, the society took a major step forward when we opened the Garioch Heritage Centre in 2017.

“We have now taken a further important step by making our home our own.

“Over the first three years of operating the Heritage Centre we received no regular public funding whatsoever, the centre was reliant on support from our members and centre visitors to help meet our costs, and on our landlord for providing the building rent-free.

“Ownership will allow us to develop the facilities on offer, host events and attract a wide range of nationally important exhibitions, most of which require a fixed lease or ownership as a prerequisite.

“I would like to thank all the society members, supporters and volunteers who have put so much work into securing this major achievement.

“The centre already makes a hugely important contribution to life in Inverurie and the Garioch area but has hitherto relied on a hefty annual subsidy from the society’s reserves.

“Those reserves have now been depleted but we have a wonderful asset and a comprehensive business plan for the long-term development of the centre as a community hub, an education resource, a heritage centre, and a visitor attraction.”