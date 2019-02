Issues with a phone mast have caused some mobile users in Aberdeen problems.

Those on the O2 network have reported a loss of services, including 4G.

A message on the firm’s website said: “Sorry a phone mast close to you isn’t working.

“This means you might experience problems making calls, using the internet, or sending/receiving emails.”

A number of problems around loss of service were reported in December, after there was a major outage across the UK due to technical fault.