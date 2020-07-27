Here’s where you can take advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Peterhead

More than 100 restaurants, cafes and pubs across the north-east have signed up for the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

Use the table below to find out if your favourite restaurant in Peterhead is taking part in the scheme next month.

The scheme is designed to encourage people back to their favourite venues by offering discounts of up to 50% off when you eat in at one of the registered establishments.

The discount – up to a maximum of £10 per diner – covers food and non-alcoholic drinks.

It will be available at more than 100 venues across the north-east on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and can be used as often as you like.

Customers will not need a specific voucher to use the scheme, instead the establishment will claim the money back direct from the Government.

Is your north-east establishment not featured, but should be? Let us know by emailing digital@eveningexpress.co.uk