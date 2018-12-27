Here’s where you can park in Aberdeen city centre for free after 5pm

Are you planning to hit the sales in Aberdeen tonight?

If you’re heading into the city centre after 5pm to grab some bargains in the post-Christmas sales, you might want to check out this list of places you can park for free.

As part of Alive after Five, a scheme launched back in October, shoppers are able to take advantage of the free parking between 5pm and 8am the following day at some Aberdeen City Council car parks.

Where you can park for free after 5pm

Bon Accord Centre Car Parks – Harriet Street AB10 1FR FR/ Loch Street AB25 1DE

Chapel Street Car Park – Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TF

Denburn Car Park – Spa Street, Aberdeen AB25 1PU

Frederick Street Car Park – Frederick Street, Aberdeen AB24 5HY

West North Street Car Park – West North Street, Aberdeen AB24 5AR

Between the five car parks there is more than 1,500 spaces.

The six-month project, which ends in March, is supported by Aberdeen Inspired as part of their efforts to celebrate the evening and night time economy Aberdeen city centre provides as well as encouraging residents to become tourists in their own city.

Speaking in October, Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Essentially we’re looking to extend the day for the city centre, bringing people in and enjoying the night time economy.

“We’ve looked elsewhere at Newcastle and we’ve seen opportunities here where if you give enticements such as free parking then that has a real positive effect on numbers coming in to use your city centre.

“I hope the public out there in Aberdeen and the wider north-east take the opportunity that the city centre is presenting here.”