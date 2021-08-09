Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Here’s where you can get free tacos in Aberdeen on exam results day

By Lauren Robertson
09/08/2021, 7:09 pm Updated: 09/08/2021, 7:19 pm
Taco Bell will be giving out free tacos to students on results day.
Taco Bell has announced that they will be giving out free tacos to Scottish students who receive their Higher exam results on Tuesday, August 10.

Dependent on whether you’re happy or unhappy with your Higher exam results, you can get yourself a free celebratory or cheer up taco.

They will also reward A-level students at their branches in England.

There are two Taco Bell locations in Aberdeen, one on Union Street and one on Great Northern Road.

All students have to do is show their results letter when ordering and they can enjoy a free taco.

Various fillings are on offer, including seasoned beef or black beans.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, said he wanted to commemorate students after a year of unconventional studies.

He said: “Results day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers.

“We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday 10th August.

“In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK.”