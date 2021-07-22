A steam engine that starred in one of the biggest British movies of recent years is on its way up to Aberdeen on the first of five trips this year.

The 60163 Tornado, known as The Aberdonian, left from Edinburgh Waverley station at 9.41am to begin its journey along the east coast mainline.

Locomotive enthuasiasts in the north-east will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the engine, which starred in hit film Paddington 2, around lunchtime, as it travels along the dramatic Aberdeenshire coastline towards the Granite City.