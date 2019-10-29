Here’s when the gritters will be out in Aberdeen tonight

Gritters will be out on the city’s roads tonight.

Crews will be out as temperatures are set to fall below zero in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

With this afternoon’s rain forecast to last until around 6pm, the gritters will be heading out after it clears to cover all primary routes.

Aberdeen City Council’s early morning and standby gritting operations officially start on 11 November, however gritters have been out and about on Aberdeen’s roads in the last couple of weeks as new drivers have been trained and new routes tested.

The council has stockpiled around 12,000 tonnes of salt and 180 staff will be on hand to treat the roads and pavements.

They have also vowed to ensure almost half of the city’s 590 miles of roads are treated before 7.30am.

Early morning and standby gritting operations start will run through to 15 March, and operations will be extended depending on road conditions and if forecasts are showing wintry weather.