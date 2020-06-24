Here’s when beer gardens, hairdressers, cinemas and shopping centres could reopen in Scotland

A raft of changes to the coronavirus lockdown have been announced today.

The proposed easing of guidelines includes dates when households will be able to meet up in larger numbers, when people will be able to go on holiday within the UK as well as the reopening of beer gardens across the country.

All the dates are subject to confirmation by the Scottish Government as they continue to review the evidence around Covid-19 in Scotland.

Friday July 3

Travel distance restrictions to be relaxed

Self-catering accommodation and second homes permitted on the basis they do not have shared facilities

Monday July 6

Outdoor hospitality reopens, subject to physical distancing rules and public health advice.

Friday July 10

The country is anticipated to move onto phase three of the lockdown easing on July 10.

People can meet in extended groups outdoors (with physical distancing)

Households can meet indoors with up to a maximum of two other households (with physical distancing)

Monday July 13

Organised outdoor contact sports can resume for children and young people (subject to guidance)

All dental practices begin to see registered patients for non-aerosol routine care. Work will begin to return aerosol generating procedures to practice safely

Increasing capacity within community optometry practices for emergency and essential eye care

Non-essential shops inside shopping centres can reopen (following guidance and with physical distancing)

Wednesday July 15

All holiday accommodation permitted (following relevant guidance)

Indoor hospitality (subject to physical distancing rules and public health advice)

Hairdressers and barbers – with enhanced hygiene measures

Museums, galleries, cinemas, monuments, libraries – with physical distancing and other measures (e.g. ticketing in advance)

All childcare providers can open subject to individual provider arrangements

Second-half of July

During the July 9 review, the following changes are to be discussed. It is unlikely these will come into force before July 23.

Non-essential offices and call centres can reopen following implementation of relevant guidance (including on physical distancing). Working from home and working flexibly remain the default

Universities and colleges – phased return with blended model of remote learning and limited on campus learning where a priority. Public health measures (including physical distancing) in place.

Places of worship can reopen for congregational services, communal prayer and contemplation with physical distancing and limited numbers

Easing of restrictions on attendance at funerals, marriages, civil partnerships, with physical distancing (limited numbers).

The restarting of live events, both indoors and outdoors, as well as indoor gyms and entertainment venues – such as nightclubs and theatres, are still subject to further advice.