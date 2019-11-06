Here’s when Aberdeen’s Christmas lights will be switched on

As the nights are drawing in colder and darker, festivities around Aberdeen are beginning to start.

The council’s programme of Christmas events has been announced, which involves a range of different activities to take part in.

It will kick off on November 21, with the Christmas tree light switch on at Castlegate.

The tree, which has been gifted by Aberdeen’s twin city of Stavanger in Norway, will be lit up in the ceremony, which will be attended by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and the Deputy Mayor of Stavanger Bjorg Tysdal Moe, as well as entertainment from choir groups.

The same night, the Christmas Village will also launch.

The Christmas lights switch-on parade, which runs from Albyn Place, down Union Street to the Castlegate, is scheduled to take place on November 24.

Other events include the 12 Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail which kicks off on December 1, running until Christmas Day, the nativity service on December 2 and the carol concert on December 14.

Aberdeen City Council Culture spokesperson Councillor Marie Boulton said: “Christmas in Aberdeen is shaping up to be a truly magical time of year, with an outstanding events line-up that is bigger and better than ever.

“Through our City Centre Masterplan Aberdeen City Council is committed to making Aberdeen an even more vibrant place to live, work and visit – and Christmas in Aberdeen creates over a month of activity that has something for everyone, but importantly encourages people into the city centre boosting the leisure economy.

“Collaborative working is vital to the success of events like our festive line-up, and through our Aberdeen 365 Events Programme, partnerships such as the one we have with Aberdeen Inspired demonstrate the commitment of our local and national partners in supporting our vision of development and sustainability of the city.

“Our vision for the city is to create a programme that provides an opportunity to promote and enhance the long-term economic prosperity of Aberdeen and the wider region by attracting visitors, both local and from further afield.”