Here’s what to expect from today’s weekly coronavirus update

Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament today on the current Covid situation in Scotland, just days after the new passport system was introduced.

As well as providing an update on daily case numbers, hospital admissions and deaths, the first minister is expected to address the glitches around the vaccine passport app.

After launching on Friday, thousands of people reported issues – from being unable to find it, unable to register or simply being told “no match found”.

On Monday, Deputy First Minister and Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney said paper vaccine passports may be the only option for some people having problems registering with the app.

What will the update include?

There were 1,760 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Scotland on Monday, so the first minister will reveal whether this has risen or fallen overnight with updated figures.

As well as the updates on Covid levels across the country, Ms Sturgeon is also expected to give an update on the rollout of vaccinations.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire health boards recently announced that they would be ending drop-in clinics, but this decision was quickly reversed following criticism from parliament.

Given the current ambulance crisis, it is also possible that Ms Sturgeon will touch on the recent reports that police have been aiding the ambulance services in certain areas of the country.

It was revealed that, instead of forcing them to wait hours for an ambulance, there have been instances of police officers taking people to the hospital.

Where can I watch the update?

Ms Sturgeon’s update will take place in Holyrood this afternoon.

It is due to begin at around 2.15pm, dependent on the preceding items, and will be followed by questions from other members of parliament.

The update can be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV.