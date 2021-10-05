Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s what to expect from today’s weekly coronavirus update

By Lauren Robertson
05/10/2021, 9:50 am Updated: 05/10/2021, 10:34 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament today on the current Covid situation in Scotland, just days after the new passport system was introduced.

As well as providing an update on daily case numbers, hospital admissions and deaths, the first minister is expected to address the glitches around the vaccine passport app.

After launching on Friday, thousands of people reported issues – from being unable to find it, unable to register or simply being told “no match found”.

On Monday, Deputy First Minister and Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney said paper vaccine passports may be the only option for some people having problems registering with the app.

What will the update include?

There were 1,760 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Scotland on Monday, so the first minister will reveal whether this has risen or fallen overnight with updated figures.

As well as the updates on Covid levels across the country, Ms Sturgeon is also expected to give an update on the rollout of vaccinations.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire health boards recently announced that they would be ending drop-in clinics, but this decision was quickly reversed following criticism from parliament.

Given the current ambulance crisis, it is also possible that Ms Sturgeon will touch on the recent reports that police have been aiding the ambulance services in certain areas of the country.

It was revealed that, instead of forcing them to wait hours for an ambulance, there have been instances of police officers taking people to the hospital.

Where can I watch the update?

Ms Sturgeon’s update will take place in Holyrood this afternoon.

It is due to begin at around 2.15pm, dependent on the preceding items, and will be followed by questions from other members of parliament.

The update can be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV.