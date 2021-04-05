Here’s the weather to expect tomorrow as ‘arctic plunge’ continues

People across the north-east this morning woke up to a fine layer of snow covering the ground and a rough wind to make conditions even chillier.

It looks like we are in for more of the same tomorrow.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow, which covers most of Scotland north of Laurencekirk, is going to remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across N Scotland Tuesday 0000 – 1000 Tuesday Latest info 👇 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/gS8ZTfvNHh — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2021

The meteorological body has said people in the area covered by the yellow warning can expect between 1-2cm of snow, or more if they live on higher ground.

It warns that some travel may be disrupted by the weather, with longer journey times by bus, train or road.

In Aberdeen, the temperature is expected to soon fall below freezing and remain there until quite late on tomorrow morning.

There will be precipitation beginning later this evening too, which should continue overnight with snow showers of varying intensity.

While the temperature in Aberdeen is not forecast to get any colder than -2C for a short period overnight, in Braemar the mercury is expected to drop down to -4C for most of the night.

In Peterhead and Fraserburgh, meanwhile, the temperature is predicted to stay around freezing point for most of the next 12 hours.

By late afternoon tomorrow, the snow will have begun to thaw, and the region will begin to heat back up again.

This short second winter should be past by the middle of the week, with more familiar spring temperatures and weather returning.