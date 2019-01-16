Here’s the roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire covered by gritters

With a weather warning for snow and ice in place, gritters across the North-east have been out in force – here’s how you can check which roads have been covered and when.

Trunk Roads – A90 and A96

A live map shows the major roads in the North-east covered by Traffic Scotland’s gritters.

Vehicles, including Sprinkles and Sir Grits-A-Lot, are out and about on the region’s trunk roads – including the A90 and A96.

The green dots on the map shows stretches of roads treated by gritters in the past two hours.

This includes the Aberdeen bypass – known as the A90, between Aberdeen and Dyce, which, according to the map has been regularly treated already this evening.

The A96, between Dyce and Inverurie, has also been treated as have sections of the A92, Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen the city council focuses on 11 routes, these include the busiest roads and bus routes.

The website updates to let you know when the last time the gritters in the city were last out on each route.

Gritters to be out twice tonight on main roads and early tom morning as temps due to fall below 0C. Rain & sleet today with light snow showers later. City centre pavements & cycleways to be gritted tom morning. Ice patches expected on roads and pavements tom – please be careful. pic.twitter.com/piyxCdmFGi — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 16, 2019

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council, which has around 3,370 miles of road under its control, has 32 different gritting routes across the region.

Their priority treatment plan covers around 30% of the Shire’s roads.

A map embedded on their site shows the roads they plan to treat.

Persistent rain will have inevitably reduced the effectiveness of our gritting treatments earlier this evening. With road surface temperatures widely forecast to fall below zero, icy conditions are possible overnight and into tomorrow morning. — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 16, 2019