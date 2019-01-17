Video: Here’s the latest forecast from the Met Office

The cold weather arrived in the north-east, with most people waking up to a dusting of snow this morning.

There’s expected to be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but more snow is expected for the western and southern edges of Aberdeenshire.

This evening, most of the snow will leave the north-east, but clear skies are expected to cause a very cold night with Braemar potentially hitting as low as -10C.

Watch the full forecast from the Met Office above, which includes a look at tomorrow.