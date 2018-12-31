Here’s the last trains to and from Aberdeen on Hogmanay

Train services across the north-east will stop early tonight.

The last service from Aberdeen to Inverurie will depart the Granite City at 8.57pm.

And the last service getting people from Inverurie to the city will leave the north-east town at 9.24pm

For those looking head further afield, the last train to Inverness leaves Aberdeen at 8.14pm and the last train from the Highlands to Aberdeen will leave Inverness at 6.13pm.

Trains to and from the central belt are facing additional disruption today with a number of services cancelled and others running less coaches due to staff shortages.

The last ScotRail train from Edinburgh was due to be the 7.34pm service, however this has been changed and will no longer call in Aberdeen, instead stopping in Dundee.

There is however, two LNER services which would get you to Aberdeen in time for the bells. The first leaves Edinburgh at 6.33pm and the second departs the capital at 8.32pm.

The last ScotRail service to Edinburgh leaves Aberdeen at 7.16pm.

For those looking to travel between Glasgow and Aberdeen, the last service from the central belt is 6.40pm and the last train to Glasgow is 7.41pm.