Here are the most popular baby names in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for 2017

Oliver and Olivia have been revealed as the most popular names for newborns in Aberdeen.

Jack has once again topped the Scottish list of baby names released for 2017 by the National Records of Scotland.

This year 16 babies were called Oliver and 21 girls named Olivia in Aberdeen.

Other top boy names in the Granite City included Alexander, Logan, Ethan with Jack coming joint 4th.

The list is rounded up with Noah, Harris, Mason, Matthew, Finn, Leo, Max and Theo.

With 21 Olivia’s born in Aberdeen the second most popular was Sophie followed by Emily, Jessica, Charlotte, Amelia, Ella, Chloe, Erin, Isla and Millie.

Jack proved a hit with parents in Aberdeenshire with 25 boys given the name throughout the region this year.

James just missed out in top spot by one baby with 24 born this year.

This was followed by X-Men fans with Logan coming out third followed by Finlay, Alexander, Oliver, Daniel, Angus, Lewis, Alfie, Cameron and Charlie.

Olivia also topped the Aberdeenshire list for girl names for 2017 with 30 babies born.

Isla, Sophie, Emily, Amelia, Ava, Ella, Jessica and the unusual Evie and Sienna finished the top 10.