Here’s how your group can apply for share of north-east wind farm cash

An energy firm is to give out cash to north-east community groups as part of a wind farm project.

REV is offering £12,950 to groups in the Arbuthnott and Catterline areas, from St John’s Hill Wind Farm Community Fund.

Applications opened for the fund on Tuesday, and will be open until March 30.

The funding is available to groups and projects for the lifespan of the St John’s Hill development.

Administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership, applications are assessed by a meeting panel, formed of representatives of different community councils in the area, and will make its decision in May.

The nine-turbine development, which was commissioned in 2013, is capable of creating 7,650 kilo watts of power each year.

Groups can find out further information, as well as how to apply for the cash, at www.kdp.scot

