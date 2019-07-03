Here’s how your north-east community group can benefit from a share of £25,000

Applications for a fund which focuses on improving communities in the north-east are now being accepted.

The Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund accepts forms from Crathes, Drumoak and Durris, Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore, North Kincardine Rural, Portlethen and district and Stonehaven and district.

Energy company RES established the initiative, which gives out more than £25,000 each year during the lifetime of the wind farm.

It opened for applications earlier this week and will continue to accept them until September 30.

A decision-making panel will meet in November to consider the money to be given to various projects.

Forms and guides are available to be picked up from the Kincardineshire Development Partnership office at the Sheriff Court building on Dunnottar Road in Stonehaven.