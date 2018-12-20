Commuters in Aberdeen have faced weeks of delays and cancellations to ScotRail services.

Passengers travelling between Aberdeen and the central belt have faced disruptions to their journey with a shortage of train crew blamed in most circumstances.

Services between the Granite City and Inverurie and further north have also been affected.

Any passengers delayed by more than 30 minutes are able to claim money under ScotRail’s delay repay scheme.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption – the vast majority of our services have run, and we’re working hard to improve that.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result of a cancellation is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on our website or mobile app.”

If your delay was more than 30 minutes but less than an hour you will be eligible for 50% of the cost of your single ticket or 25% of your return.

Passengers delayed by between one and two hours will receive the full cost of a single ticket or 50% of a return.

If the delay is greater than two hours you will be refunded the full cost of your single or return ticket.

A number of repayment options are available, including paypal and cash vouchers.

To make a claim visit the ScotRail website or click here