Here’s how to sign up for Run Garioch 2019

Runners have been urged to snap up charity spots at a popular north-east race.

Organisers of Run Garioch have announced its charity partners for the 2019 race that takes place March 24.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in three separate races including a 5k, 10k and half marathon.

Six charity partners have been announced today including the Friends of the Neonatal Unit, CLAN Cancer Support, Inspire, Gathimba Edwards Foundation, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and Charlie House.

Each charity is given the same number of places to encourage people to raise funds.

Christine Appel, race support manager for Run Garioch, said: “We opened our entries at Halloween.

“We are now launching our charity partners so they can get entries for themselves to raise funds.

“Run Garioch really relies on the charities for help – they man the water stations, bag drop and are marshals for the race.

“Our six partner charities all have entries allocated to them and if our public spaces were to sell out runners can do it through them instead.

“We shut entries on February 24 and the charities have an extra two weeks to get entries after that.

“We are ahead of schedule for sign-ups for this year’s race. We are on our way.

“Nothing is close to selling out yet but this does change in the new year as people make resolutions.

“Every year we sell out so we are expecting thousands to take part in the half marathon and 10k and around a thousand people in the 5k.”

This year, more than 3,200 participants are expected to set off from the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie for the event on March 24, with thousands more expected to come along to cheer on the runners.

Christine added the half marathon was one of the most scenic routes, with runners able to see a fantastic view of Bennachie while taking part.

The 10k and half marathon follow a similar path through the streets of Inverurie out towards the countryside at Polinar Dam, like in previous years, where they will split.

Three junior races will also be available, depending on the participant’s age.

Christine said: “We want to thank our charities for taking part this year as they are a big part of the event.

“We want to highlight the great work they do locally.

“Run Garioch raises money first and foremost for the Garioch Sports Trust, which is the trust behind the sports centre, but we enable all these other charities to raise money.

“We want to encourage people to sign up and help the charities if they haven’t chosen one yet.

“Even if (they can’t) have a place through ourselves, they can get in contact with the charity to run for them.”

Anyone looking to enter the race has until February 24, with entries available at rungarioch.co.uk