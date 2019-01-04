Here’s how to apply for nursery places in the north-east this year

North-east councils have published details of how parents can apply for nursery places in 2019.

In Aberdeen, application forms are available in all primary schools between January 14 and January 25

Late applications will be accepted throughout the school session, but this will reduce your chance of your child being offered a place.

To apply, visit the nursery along with proof of date of birth for your child, as well as proof of address, and complete the application form. You can include up to five choices of nursery.

You can find out more about applying in Aberdeen here.

In Moray around 1,000 children will become eligible for the increased hours from August 2019 and parents can check their eligibility by entering their postcode at bit.ly/2R5z1X7

And for details on how to apply for a nursery in Aberdeenshire, click here.

The Scottish Government is increasing the number of funded hours for eligible two-year-olds as well as all three and four-year-olds.

This will see their entitlement increase from 600 hours a year to 1140 per year in 2020.

