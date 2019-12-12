Here’s how this Aberdeen foodbank prepares the vital parcels to help those most in need

From being handed in to being given out to those in need, the journey of food donations is a varied one.

Aberdeen-based initiative and foodbank CFINE has revealed some secrets of the trade and detailed what exactly happens to donated products such as tinned soup and pasta.

The social enterprise is urging more people to get involved with the Original 106 Christmas appeal to aid its coffers.

The appeal, backed by the Evening Express, is well under way.

Graeme Robbie, Fareshare manager at CFINE, explained the process donations go from arrival to distribution.

He said: “Firstly, all of the food comes in and everything is documented and checked for damage.

“We have a team of volunteers who will go through everything just to date check it and sort it into different types of food.

“This is then packaged up into food parcels that are distributed from our own foodbank and also other foodbanks and food providers right across Aberdeen.

“We’ve got an extensive network of partners and work with a whole range of community organisations to ensure the food is going to folk who need it.”

A food parcel normally consists of three days’ worth of products and includes beans, soup, pasta and tinned veg, plus a little sweet treat like tinned fruit.

CFINE has noticed a substantial rise in foodbank use over the last year and now wants to make sure they are well stocked up heading into the busy festive period.

They are part of a wider network called the Food Poverty Action Aberdeen (FPAA) formed of a number of organisations including Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Cyrenians.

Mr Robbie highlighted the importance of the initiative to the whole of Grampian.

He said: “Our aim is to tackle poverty and improve health and wellbeing in Aberdeen and the surrounding area and run the busiest foodbank here.

“This year we will distribute over 20,000 food parcels and also run Fareshare Grampian, which redistributes surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

“CFINE is pivotal to tackling these issues and supporting vulnerable individuals and families across the north-east.”

Products such as non-perishable items like tinned soup and beans, plus pasta, cereals and biscuits, are in high demand locally.

CFINE does not rely solely on donations for its parcels and is involved in a number of different schemes.

As part of Fareshare Mr Robbie talks to the food industry to redistribute food that would otherwise go to waste, like short-dated products that people are not buying. However, for non-perishable items, the public is needed to donate, with more than 100 food parcels given out a day.

Mr Robbie added: “We cover Aberdeen predominantly but for example, Fareshare Grampian operates now into the Highlands and Islands.

“However, given the scale and need on our own doorstep, that is where this food will be used.”