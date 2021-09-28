Here’s how Moray residents can find out when they’ll have access to superfast broadband

With superfast broadband rolling out across the north and north-east, residents might be keen to know exactly when they’ll have access to the service.

A postcode checker has been launched to answer that question.

Moray residents can now enter their postcode into Digital Scotland’s online checker to find out when new high-speed internet will be installed in their area.

The Scottish Government’s R100 broadband improvement scheme aims to give tens of thousands of homes in more rural areas of Scotland access to faster and more reliable internet speeds.

The service is due to be rolled out to all by the end of 2021.

Those who haven’t yet got access to the new service can now apply for a one-off voucher scheme to pay for improved broadband in the meantime.

In areas outside the rollout, residents could receive up to £5,000 to help them pay for better internet connection.

With installation across Moray progressing fast, residents are being urged to check when their area will receive the service and apply for a voucher if need be.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter spoke of how the faster internet speeds are needed in the region.

He said: “An acceleration in homeworking, brought on overnight by the pandemic and still largely in place as many continue to work from home to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, has made the need for this access to superfast broadband all the more pressing.

“The council is working in collaboration with OpenReach and other local telecommunications providers to ensure improved access is available to as many commercial and residential properties in Moray as possible, and to give individuals and businesses the access to superfast broadband they are anxious to have, as well as the social and economic advantages it brings.”