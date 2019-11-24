Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Aberdeen Christmas lights switch on parade

Aberdeen is set to get a lot more festive – as the city centre Christmas lights will be switched on today.

The Castlegate Christmas tree is already on, and the Christmas Village is also open on Broad Street.

There will be a number of road closures in the area, while the parade and annual Santa Run takes place.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett will get the festive extravaganza underway, with Santas on scooters setting off around 5pm.

The Charlie House Santa Fun Run will then begin at 5.15pm, followed by the main parade at 5.30pm.

It will include a range of different festive-themed delights, including Santa and Rudolph, panto characters, a number of festive floats, street entertainers, local charities and

sports groups and community organisations – all led by the Grampian and District Pipes and Drums.

This year, the festive and historical themed parade is to be led by Robert the Bruce, and will celebrate the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Stocket Charter.

Members of the Medieval Realm re-enactment group as knights, foot soldiers and peasants will also be parading down Union Street to mark the occasion.

These are the roads that will be closed: