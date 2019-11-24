Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Aberdeen Christmas lights switch on parade

Aberdeen is set to get a lot more festive – as the city centre Christmas lights will be switched on today.
The Castlegate Christmas tree is already on, and the Christmas Village is also open on Broad Street.
There will be a number of road closures in the area, while the parade and annual Santa Run takes place.
Lord Provost Barney Crockett will get the festive extravaganza underway, with Santas on scooters setting off around 5pm.
The Charlie House Santa Fun Run will then begin at 5.15pm, followed by the main parade at 5.30pm.
It will include a range of different festive-themed delights, including Santa and Rudolph, panto characters, a number of festive floats, street entertainers, local charities and
sports groups and community organisations – all led by the Grampian and District Pipes and Drums.
This year, the festive and historical themed parade is to be led by Robert the Bruce, and will celebrate the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Stocket Charter.
Members of the Medieval Realm re-enactment group as knights, foot soldiers and peasants will also be parading down Union Street to mark the occasion.
These are the roads that will be closed:
- Until 7pm today, there will be a ban on parking on Albyn Place between Albyn Grove and Alford Place, Victoria Street between Albyn Place to its junction with Waverley Place/Thistle Street except for vehicles associated with the Christmas lights event.
- From 5pm to 7pm, the ban on right turns from King Street onto West North Street will be temporarily suspended, as will the ban on right turns from Union Street onto Bridge Street and the right turns from Holburn Street onto Willowbank Road.
- Victoria Street from its junction with Albyn Place to Waverley Place/Thistle Street will be closed from 2.30pm to 6pm.
- Albyn Place will be closed between its junctions with Alford Grove and Holburn Junction from 4pm to 6pm.
- From 5pm to 7pm the full length of the Union Street, Castle Street and King Street corridor will be closed between Holburn Street and East North Street.