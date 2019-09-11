Here’s all 63 buildings across Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day 2019

More than 60 venues across Aberdeenshire will open to the public this weekend as part of Doors Open Day.

The free annual event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, is organised by the Scottish Civic Trust and is celebrating its 30th year.

From Peterhead to Stonehaven, the largest number of participants taking part in the initiative is expected this weekend.

A total of 63 venues will open their doors including Fraserburgh Heritage Centre, Greenhill Fish Market in Peterhead, Macduff War Memorial, Braemar Castle, Stonehaven’s clock tower and fire station, Tod Head Lighthouse at Kinneff and Hallgreen Castle at Inverbervie.

New additions for this year’s event include Mearns FM in Stonehaven Town Hall, Downies Cottage in Braemar, Garlogie Mill, the Museum of Banff and Aden Recording Studio which is located in the grounds of Aden Country Park.

A celebration of heritage, Doors Open Day is the largest event of its kind and is part of the European Heritage Days alongside Scottish Archaeology Month.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee Peter Argyle encouraged north-east residents to explore some of the buildings taking part in the event.

He said: “Aberdeenshire has a wealth of fascinating architecture and this is an ideal opportunity to explore the area’s rich history and to get a behind-the-scenes look at properties not usually open to the public.

“I encourage everybody to take the opportunity to get out and about and see what’s on offer.”

Committee vice-chairman John Cox said: “As well as what’s happening in our towns, Doors Open Days are a chance to visit some of our more rural communities, where our unspoilt countryside is the perfect setting for some of our oldest and most inspiring buildings across all parts of Aberdeenshire.”

More information and the full list of participating venues can be found at doorsopenday.org.uk