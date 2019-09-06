Here’s all 52 buildings across Aberdeen taking part in Doors Open Day 2019

A bumper 52 buildings across Aberdeen will open their doors to the public tomorrow as a popular annual event returns.

Organised by Aberdeen University, Doors Open Day gives the public a chance to explore places they may otherwise never see.

Among the buildings open to the public are religious sites including St Machar Cathedral, the Kirk of St Nicholas and St Andrew’s Cathedral.

A new participant to this year’s event is NEScol, where visitors can step out of this world at the newly reopened planetarium, with opportunities to see inside the college’s training restaurant and hairdressing salon.

And for those interested in getting a closer look at where justice is served in the city, tours are on offer at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, with an experienced member of court offering tours of the building and a chance to see inside cells that are normally off limits to the public.

The Beach Ballroom will also be taking part.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be supporting Aberdeen’s annual Doors Open Day.

“This year, council-owned buildings such as the iconic Beach Ballroom and the wonderful Treasure Hub will be opening their doors for what I’m sure will be fascinating glimpses behind the scenes.”

Other buildings available to the public on the day include the Aberdeen Central Community Fire Station, which is offering a chance to take a guided tour around the facility and opportunity to view a range of vehicles and equipment.

The University of Aberdeen’s Institute of Medical Science, which houses more than 400 scientists and research staff, will also welcome visitors on the day.

The building, situated on Ashgrove Road West, will showcase hands-on science demonstrations and Techfest will be running family friendly activities on the day.

Meanwhile, Doors Open Day in Aberdeenshire will take place the following weekend, on September 14 and 15.

The event gives free access to a wealth of architectural gems and functionally fascinating buildings across the area, including Stonehaven Community Fire Station and the Tod Head Lighthouse in Kinneff, which is in use as a private residence.

Doors Open Day takes place throughout Scotland and is co-ordinated nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust.

Here’s all the buildings taking place in Doors Open Day 2019