Here are all 63 buildings across Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day 2019

More than 60 venues across Aberdeenshire will open to the public this weekend as part of Doors Open Day.

The free annual event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, is organised by the Scottish Civic Trust and is celebrating its 30th year.

From Peterhead to Stonehaven, the largest number of participants taking part in the initiative is expected this weekend.

A total of 63 venues will open their doors including Fraserburgh Heritage Centre, Greenhill Fish Market in Peterhead, Macduff War Memorial, Braemar Castle, Stonehaven’s clock tower and fire station, Tod Head Lighthouse at Kinneff and Hallgreen Castle at Inverbervie.

New additions for this year’s event include Mearns FM in Stonehaven Town Hall, Downies Cottage in Braemar, Garlogie Mill, the Museum of Banff and Aden Recording Studio which is located in the grounds of Aden Country Park.

A celebration of heritage, Doors Open Day is the largest event of its kind and is part of the European Heritage Days alongside Scottish Archaeology Month.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee Peter Argyle encouraged north-east residents to explore some of the buildings taking part in the event.

He said: “Aberdeenshire has a wealth of fascinating architecture and this is an ideal opportunity to explore the area’s rich history and to get a behind-the-scenes look at properties not usually open to the public.

“I encourage everybody to take the opportunity to get out and about and see what’s on offer.”

Committee vice-chairman John Cox said: “As well as what’s happening in our towns, Doors Open Days are a chance to visit some of our more rural communities, where our unspoilt countryside is the perfect setting for some of our oldest and most inspiring buildings across all parts of Aberdeenshire.”

Aden Recording Studio

All Saints Episcopal Church, Whiterashes

Auchtavan Township

Ballater Masonic Lodge

Banchory Ternan West Church

Banff Parish Church of Scotland

Barra Berries

Beannachar Camphill Community

Bennachie Visitor Centre

Blairs Museum

Braemar Castle

Braemar Royal Pavilion

Christ Church, Huntly

Delgatie Castle, Delgatie

Downie’s Cottage

Duff House

Elyza Fraser Mausoleum

Finzean Water Mills

Forgue, Old Kirk

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre

Fyvie Church

Garioch Heritage Centre

Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House

Glen Tanar Ballroom and St Lesmo Chapel

Greenhill Fish Market

Hallgreen Castle

Hareshowe Farm

House of Schivas

Christ Church, Kincardine O’Neil

Kinneff Old Kirk

Tod Head Lighthouse

Leith Hall, Kennethmont

Macduff Parish Church

Macduff War Memorial

Maggie’s Hoosie, Inverallochy

Mearns FM

Museum of Banff

Museum of Scottish Lighthouses

Museums Discovery Centre

National Decommissioning Centre

Peathill Kirk

Portstoy Church Centre

Portsoy Salmon Bothy

RNLI Stonehaven

Sandhaven Meal Mill

St Congan’s Episcopal Church

St James The Great Episcopal Church

St John’s Hall Masonic Lodge

St Margaret’s Episcopal Church

St Ternan’s Scottish Episcopal Church

St Cyrus Nature Reserve

Stonehaven Community Fire Station

Stonehaven Harbour, Toolbooth Museum and Marine Scotland

Stonehaven Clock Tower

The Old Manse, Stuartfield

Tarves Heritage Centre

The Boatshed Portsoy

The Old School, Bankhead

The Potarch Cafe and Restaurant

The Seed Box, Glan Tanar Walled Garden

The Wine Tower, Kinnarid Head

Tolbooth Museum

Udny Mort House

More information and the full list of participating venues can be found at doorsopenday.org.uk