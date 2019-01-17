Here are the north-east trains that Scotrail has cancelled or changed today

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.
Trains to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled or altered for weeks, resulting in disappointment from commuters and an apology from the firm.
Today’s cancelled trains include:
- 5.15pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh, due 7.37pm. Will be terminated at Dundee, no longer calling at Leuchars, Haymarket and Edinburgh due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement bus at Dundee has been requested.
- 1.43pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, due 4.18pm. Will be terminated at Dundee, no longer calling at Perth, Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement bus at Dundee has been requested.
- 7.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen due 9.56am. Cancelled due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement coach will run from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, calling at all stations.
- 4.27pm Edinburgh to Aberdeen, due 7.11pm. Cancelled due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement bus has been requested.
- 5.41pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen, due 8.32om. Will be terminated at Dundee, no longer calling at Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose, Stonehaven and Aberdeen, due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
Changes to services include:
- 9.04am Aberdeen to Edinburgh, due 11.39am. No facilities due to maintenance requirements. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 4pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh, due 6.34pm. No facilities due to maintenance requirements. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 9.07pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh, due 11.29pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 8.51am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street due 11.16am. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 12.47am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, due 3.14pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 2.52pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street due 5.12pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 3.38pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street due 6.15pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 6.37pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, due 9.13pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 9.56pm Aberdeen to Inverness, due 12.07am. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 11.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen, due 1.54pm. No facilities due to a shortage of crew, will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 12.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen, due 2.50pm. No facilities due to maintenance requirements. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 7.34pm Edinburgh to Aberdeen, due 9.51pm. No facilities due to maintenance requirements. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 8.38am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen, due 11.21am. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 11.38am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen, due 2.11pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 3.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen due 6.22pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 6.30pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen due 9.23pm. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.
- 9.40pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen due 12.30am. No facilities due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.