Here are the north-east trains that Scotrail has cancelled or changed today

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.

Trains to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled or altered for weeks, resulting in disappointment from commuters and an apology from the firm.

Today’s cancelled trains include:

5.15pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh, due 7.37pm. Will be terminated at Dundee, no longer calling at Leuchars, Haymarket and Edinburgh due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement bus at Dundee has been requested.

1.43pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, due 4.18pm. Will be terminated at Dundee, no longer calling at Perth, Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement bus at Dundee has been requested.

7.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen due 9.56am. Cancelled due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement coach will run from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, calling at all stations.

4.27pm Edinburgh to Aberdeen, due 7.11pm. Cancelled due to a shortage of train crew. A replacement bus has been requested.

5.41pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen, due 8.32om. Will be terminated at Dundee, no longer calling at Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose, Stonehaven and Aberdeen, due to a shortage of train crew. Will be formed of three coaches instead of four.

Changes to services include: