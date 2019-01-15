Tuesday, January 15th 2019 Show Links
Here are the north-east trains ScotRail have changed today

by Callum Main
15/01/2019, 7:05 am
A number of ScotRail services to and from Aberdeen have been changed today due to a shortage in staff.

As of 7am there have been no cancellations to trains in the north-east, however, the 5.30am service to Edinburgh has been delayed at Cupar.

A number of other services are running a reduced capacity with fewer carriages this morning due to staff shortages

These services include;

  • 5.53am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
  • 6.14am Aberdeen to Inverness
  • 9.42am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street
  • 12.37pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
  • 4.30pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street
  • 7.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

