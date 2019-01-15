Here are the north-east trains ScotRail have changed today

A number of ScotRail services to and from Aberdeen have been changed today due to a shortage in staff.
As of 7am there have been no cancellations to trains in the north-east, however, the 5.30am service to Edinburgh has been delayed at Cupar.
A number of other services are running a reduced capacity with fewer carriages this morning due to staff shortages
These services include;
- 5.53am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
- 6.14am Aberdeen to Inverness
- 9.42am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street
- 12.37pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
- 4.30pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street
- 7.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
