Here are the north-east trains ScotRail have cancelled or changed today

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.

According to their website the following services have been axed this morning and the reason why;

7.09am Inverness to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew

12pm Aberdeen to Inverness – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

A number of other services are running a reduced capacity with the fewer carriages this morning due to a variety of reasons including trains faults and staff shortages

These services include;