Here are the north-east trains ScotRail has cancelled or changed today

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.
According to their website the following services have been axed this morning and the reason why;
- 8.46am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew
- 11.03am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.
- 11.34am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.
And more than a dozen trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have a reduced capacity today due to train faults and maintenance issues.