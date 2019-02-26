Tuesday, February 26th 2019 Show Links
Here are the north-east trains ScotRail has cancelled or changed today

by Emma Morrice
26/02/2019, 8:37 am Updated: 26/02/2019, 9:02 am
More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.

According to their website the following services have been axed this morning and the reason why;

  • 8.46am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew
  • 11.03am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.
  • 11.34am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

And more than a dozen trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have a reduced capacity today due to train faults and maintenance issues.

