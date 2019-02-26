Here are the north-east trains ScotRail has cancelled or changed today

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.

According to their website the following services have been axed this morning and the reason why;

8.46am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew

11.03am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

11.34am Inverurie to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

And more than a dozen trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have a reduced capacity today due to train faults and maintenance issues.