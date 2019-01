Here are the north-east trains ScotRail has cancelled or changed today

A number of ScotRail services have been cancelled or changed today due to faults with trains

According to their website services between Aberdeen and Montrose, and one between Elgin and Inverness, have been axed this morning due to train faults

7.21am Aberdeen to Montrose

7.23am Elgin to Inverness

8.58am Montrose to Aberdeen

10.25am Aberdeen to Montrose

11.58am Montrose to Aberdeen

A number of other services are running a reduced capacity with the fewer carriages this morning due to a train faults

These services include;