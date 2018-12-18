Here are the most popular baby names in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for 2018

Alexander, Amelia and Isla have been revealed as the most popular names for newborns in Aberdeen.

Jack has once again topped the Scottish list of boys’ names, with Olivia top for girls, in the latest figures released for 2018 by the National Records of Scotland.

This year 20 babies were called Alexander and 19 girls named Amelia or Isla in Aberdeen.

Other top boys names in the Granite City included Adam, Daniel and last year’s most popular, Oliver, coming in joint third.

With 21 Amelia’s and Isla’s born in Aberdeen the second most popular was Emily followed by Sophie, Emilia, Evie, Gerogia, Lucy and Ruby.

Last year’s most popular girl’s name, Olivia, was fourth.

James and Logan proved a hit with parents in Aberdeenshire with 22 boys given the names throughout the region this year.

These were followed by Alfie, Jacob, Harris, Finlay, Archie, Harrison, Jack and Lewis.

Isla also topped the Aberdeenshire list for girl names for 2017 with 24 babies born, joint first with Sophie.

Olivia, Charlotte, Ella, Jessica, Emily, Ava, Sophia, Ellie, Erin, Evia, Freya, Grace and Lucy completed the list.