An incredible night! Here’s some of best photos of Northern Lights from across north and north-east

People across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands had their eyes on the skies last night as the Northern Lights made a dazzling appearance.
On the evening of October 30 into the early hours of October 31, the Aurora Borealis could be seen from spots across the north and north-east of Scotland.
Despite a week of bad weather, and there being more forecast, a cloudless sky made the lights especially visible to the naked eye.
According to the Met Office, the natural phenomenon was also particularly bright because of a solar flare emitted by the sun on October 28.
Those in lower altitude areas of the north and north-east and along the Aberdeenshire and Moray coast had the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights.
People gathered at spots along the Aberdeenshire and Moray coast including Spey Bay, Pennan and Torry to look to the sky for the Northern Lights, which was particularly spectacular at around 11pm in most places.
The clocks going back gave people an extra hour to marvel at the night sky.
Here’s some of the best photos which captured nature’s light show in all its glory!
#NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Bennachie #Aberdeenshire #Scotland pic.twitter.com/DA4GtoWrff
— Graeme Shinnie (@GraemeShinnie) October 31, 2021
My first time out chasing Northern Lights for a long time, I got lucky 30 mins ago. #scotland @VirtualAstro pic.twitter.com/Es6WYXrOPV
— Mo Thomson (@MoThomson) October 30, 2021
Now that was a show of #AuroraBorealis #northernlights at Muie, Sutherland 30/31st Oct @chunder10 @NightLights_AM @BBCScotWeather @bbcweather @StormchaserUKEU @AdeAdepitan this is darker than where you saw stars..unless this happens 😎 pic.twitter.com/aNZe3ubuGI
— Cogie's Aurora's (@cogie_s) October 31, 2021
Here's a timelapse of last night's (or early this morning) Northern Lights north of Aberdeen, SD. The pictures were taken every 30 seconds between 12:58am and 2:00am. pic.twitter.com/16KaIALaq8
— Steven Fleegel (@fleegs79) October 13, 2021
Aurora Borealis View Form Forres in Northern Scotland 30/10/21 @FujifilmX_UK @StormHour @TamithaSkov @ThePhotoHour @metoffice #StormHour #ThePhotoHour @LiveAuroraNetw1 #scotland #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #scottishhighlands #loveukweather #forres #astrophotography #nature pic.twitter.com/RLo4OCVuTg
— MorayNature (@moraynature) October 31, 2021
You've been putting that extra hour to good use! 🕰️
We've seen some spectacular examples of the #NorthernLights or #AuroraBorealis, such as these images captured in northern Scotland pic.twitter.com/Cw5ur9Gi6p
— Met Office (@metoffice) October 31, 2021