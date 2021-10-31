Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

An incredible night! Here’s some of best photos of Northern Lights from across north and north-east

By Lauren Robertson
31/10/2021, 12:21 pm Updated: 31/10/2021, 12:28 pm
Northern Lights in Tarlair, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Fiona McRae of SunshineNshadows

People across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands had their eyes on the skies last night as the Northern Lights made a dazzling appearance.

On the evening of October 30 into the early hours of October 31, the Aurora Borealis could be seen from spots across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Despite a week of bad weather, and there being more forecast, a cloudless sky made the lights especially visible to the naked eye.

According to the Met Office, the natural phenomenon was also particularly bright because of a solar flare emitted by the sun on October 28. 

Those in lower altitude areas of the north and north-east and along the Aberdeenshire and Moray coast had the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

People gathered at spots along the Aberdeenshire and Moray coast including Spey Bay, Pennan and Torry to look to the sky for the Northern Lights, which was particularly spectacular at around 11pm in most places.

The clocks going back gave people an extra hour to marvel at the night sky.

Here’s some of the best photos which captured nature’s light show in all its glory!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWW it was soooo amazing to look at this!!!! many many visitors in #pennan tonight 🙂 everyone was…

Posted by Monika Focht on Saturday, 30 October 2021

Northern lights at Tarbet Ness Lighthouse. Picture by Chris Corbett.