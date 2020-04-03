Here are some north-east musicians entertaining us on Facebook

With live music events cancelled across the country, these north-east musicians have taken to social media to entertain the region.

Bands, singers and performers have been sharing videos or performing live on Facebook during the coronavirus lockdown.

A large number of them have come together on the Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire group, which already has more than 25,000 members.

Covering a wide range of genres and musical tastes, these performers have been delighting thousands on Facebook.

Stuart Veitch

Stuart, at just 12-years-old is one of, if not the youngest performer in the group. His mum shared a video of him singing and playing his acoustic guitar to the group.

Emily Cartney

One of those using social media to share her performances is 22-year-old Emily Cartney from Fraserburgh. She’s plays the guitar and sings performing covers of big names including Gerry Cinnamon.

You can watch her pre-recorded videos on Facebook.

Sir-Reel Clarks

The group, Sir-Reel Clarks, made up of Aaron, Kyle and dad Andy from near Huntly perform using a variety of instruments including a melodeon, badhran, guitar and mouth organ – with all three also singing. You can watch one of their live sessions, broadcast on the Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire page below.

Allan Taylor

58-year-old Allan from Alford has been forming traditional Scottish tracks live from his house, and without any instrumentation. His Scots songs concerts take place on Sunday afternoons over on his page.

Two Goats in a Conoe

Newly-formed duo Two Goats in a Conoe have been posting material online to help cheer people up. A song they practised using Zoom, and since shared online has been viewed almost 2,000 times already.

Calum Shepherd

Calum Shepherd created this original composition for his advanced higher exam – which is sadly no longer happening. Since the beginning of lockdown three music festival he was set to perform at have since be cancelled. This clips feature Newcastle accordionist on the piano, who adds his parts in after Calum has recorded his section.

Ellen Bain

Singer and guitarist Ellen Bain from Mintlaw started off as a backing vocalist for Alan Frew in 2015. Since then, and after learning the guitar, she has taken part in open jam nights at Drummonds, and as well as performing with others has launched her solo project Elphen. Music fans may have seen her perform already in the city, including at the Illicit Still, Malones and The Craftsman Company. Her first live stream was on Monday as part of a virtual concert project. You can find out more on Facebook.

Chris Grant

From Craigellachie, 34-year-old musician Chris Grant has been uploading his own music to YouTube. He is planning on going live on Facebook next Thursday at 7pm.

Matt Duncan

Matt Duncan from country band The Malpaso Gang has been performing live on his Facebook page every night. Previously the band helped raise money for charity with a song themed around a hot sauce. They are currently working remotely to record and produce a new track, aptly titled “Set Me Free”.

Peter Stewart

Sixty-year-old Peter Stewart has been performing for the last 15 years. With his usual venues closed, the crooner has been singing live on Facebook. He’ll be performing again as part of a Frank Sinatra tribute night on Saturday.

Stacey Jackson

Young singer Stacey Jackson took the plunge to share her first video online after a neighbour overhead her performing and posted about it on social media. The 19-year-old has since posted more videos of her singing on her own Facebook page.

The Kymatiks

Gemma and Johnny Anderson had been jamming together for the best part of 15 years before they decided to form The Kymatiks. The pair, from Netherly, were set to release new album Broken Rules & Happy Fools but have decided to hold off due to the coronavirus crisis. Instead they’ll be releasing one song until live events are back on.

Leighann Esslemont

Leighann is no stranger to performing – having started off by singing to cows and sheep on the farm when she was little. The 44-year-old from Midmar did her first ever online show on Sunday night – you can watch it back below.

Edgar Lacis

DJ and producer Edgar Lacis, from Ellon, has been performing his sets online under the name Dj SWeeT-R. You can watch his latest live video on Facebook.

