Here are all the schools taking part in this year’s Evening Express Carol Concert

Hundreds of youngsters are gearing up to take part in this year’s Evening Express Carol Concert.

Pupils from around the north-east will join the line-up for the concert, which takes place at the Music Hall on December 18.

Performers from Robert Gordon’s College, Dyce Primary, Orchard Brae School, Culter Primary, Fernielea School, Kirkhill Primary, Cornhill Primary, and Kingswells Primary are among those selected to take part.

They will join youngsters from Auchterellon Primary, Kintore School, Ellon Primary, Lochside Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School, Bridge of Don Academy and Music 4 U Stage School in the concert.

Laura Pike has been unveiled as the new musical director.

She is no stranger to the performing arts having served as former director of music at Albyn School.

She said: “I jumped at the opportunity to be involved with the concert.

“I was actually in the show back when I was at school in 1988, so it is actually part of my upbringing.”

Laura believes it will be a fantastic opportunity for the children involved.

She continued: “It is going to be very exciting for the kids and the fact that they get the chance to perform on stage at the Music Hall is fantastic.”

Laura takes over from the event’s previous musical director, Jenny Cranna, who hung up her baton after last year’s 50th anniversary concert.

She added: “Jenny was actually one of the first people who got me into music from a very, very young age.

“I have grown up with her and the high standards she expects from people.

“We want to keep the concert modern but also keep up the family tradition that people associate with the Carol Concert.”

Craig Walker, Evening Expess editor, said: “The response from north-east schools keen to take part in this year’s carol concert has been overwhelming – it’s fantastic.

“I would like to say thank you to every school who put themselves forward.

“I’m delighted so many schoolchildren from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be there on the night to showcase their talent and spread some festive cheer.”