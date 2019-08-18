Here are all the phone boxes BT might be getting rid of in the north-east

Forty-three phone boxes could be removed from streets in towns and villages across the north-east.

BT has launched a 90-day consultation on the future of public pay phones after statistics showed many had not been used at all over the past year.

Notices have now been put up in phone boxes earmarked for closure calling for anyone with objections to get in touch with the communications firm.

When the company wants to remove a box, unless there is another payphone within 400 metres, it must apply for permission from the local authority.

Areas affected by the proposals include Fintray, Sauchen, Echt, Dinnet, Tarland, Torphins, Rhynie, Monymusk, Fettercairn and Methlick.

And in Aberdeen, the Bucksburn, King’s Gate, Hazlehead, Northfield, Bridge of Don, Kingswells, Altens and Cove areas are included in the proposals.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A BT spokeswoman said: “Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90% in the past decade.

“We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage.

“In Aberdeenshire, we have made 30 applications to remove payphones. In Aberdeen city, we have made 13 applications.”

Councillor Gordon Graham, who represents the Northfield and Mastrick North ward, said he was disappointed that two phone boxes in his area could disappear under the plans.

The first one in Byron Square has been used 781 times in the past 12 months, while the other, on Provost Rust Drive, has been used 253 times during the same period.

He said: “I’m disappointed, it is used quite a lot for a phone box.

“I could understand some of the other ones because they are now more or less just ornaments.

“I look forward to discussing the matter with the local community.”

And Councillor Robbie Withey, who represents the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward, said it was still vital to have them in rural communities.

He added: “I’m sure that they are used less nowadays with so many people having mobile phones but for anyone without a mobile, public phone boxes are still very important. The biggest concern is that it’s likely to be the elderly and vulnerable that will miss the phone boxes most, as they are often less likely to own a mobile phone.

“In Alford we used to have a couple of the old red phone boxes located around the village and the outlying areas – a lot of people contacted me when they were removed even though they hadn’t been connected for years.”

BT has called on communities across the country to consider adopting the heritage red phone boxes for alternative uses if they are not saved. Examples include ones that have been turned into a facilities such as community libraries, takeaway coffee vendors or to store defibrillators.

The adoption scheme allows villages to save their iconic red kiosks and is open to community councils, a local authority or registered charities to apply.

Anyone interested in adopting a phone box can find out more information: at bt.com/adopt