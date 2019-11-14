Here are all the General Election candidates for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus

The final confirmed list of all the General Election candidates have been released for the north-east.
The ballot will be held on December 12
Aberdeen North
- Nurul Hoque Ali, Scottish Labour Party
- Kirsty Blackman, Scottish National Party
- Isobel Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Ryan James Houghton, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green Party
- Seb Leslie, Brexit Party For A Better Future
Aberdeen South
- Stephen Mark Flynn, Scottish National Party
- Douglas Aaron Lumsden, Scottish Conservative and Unionst
- Shona Simpson, Scottish Labour Party
- Ian Yuill, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Banff and Buchan
- Brian Robert Balcombe, Scottish Labour Party
- David James Duguid, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Paul Crombie Robertson, Scottish National Party
- Alison Fiona Smith, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Gordon
- Colin James Clark, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Heather Toni Herbert, Scottish Labour Party
- James Bradley Oates, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Richard Gordon Thomson, Scottish National Party
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire
- Andrew Campbell Bowie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Paddy Coffield, Scottish Labour Party
- Fergus McRae Mutch, Scottish National Party
- John Robert McConnachie Waddell, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Moray
- Fiona Margaret Campbell Trevor, Scottish Liberal Democrats,
- Jo Kirby, Scottish Labour Party
- Laura Mitchell, Scottish National Party
- Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Rob Scorer, UKIP
Angus
- Dave Doogan, Scottish National Party
- Kirstene Janette Hair, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Ben George Lawrie, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Monique Tamara Miller, Scottish Labour Party