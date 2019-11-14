Here are all the General Election candidates for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus

The final confirmed list of all the General Election candidates have been released for the north-east.

The ballot will be held on December 12

Aberdeen North

Nurul Hoque Ali, Scottish Labour Party

Kirsty Blackman, Scottish National Party

Isobel Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ryan James Houghton, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green Party

Seb Leslie, Brexit Party For A Better Future

Aberdeen South

Stephen Mark Flynn, Scottish National Party

Douglas Aaron Lumsden, Scottish Conservative and Unionst

Shona Simpson, Scottish Labour Party

Ian Yuill, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Banff and Buchan

Brian Robert Balcombe, Scottish Labour Party

David James Duguid, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Paul Crombie Robertson, Scottish National Party

Alison Fiona Smith, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Gordon

Colin James Clark, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Heather Toni Herbert, Scottish Labour Party

James Bradley Oates, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Richard Gordon Thomson, Scottish National Party

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire

Andrew Campbell Bowie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Paddy Coffield, Scottish Labour Party

Fergus McRae Mutch, Scottish National Party

John Robert McConnachie Waddell, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Moray

Fiona Margaret Campbell Trevor, Scottish Liberal Democrats,

Jo Kirby, Scottish Labour Party

Laura Mitchell, Scottish National Party

Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Rob Scorer, UKIP

Angus