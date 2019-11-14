Show Links
Here are all the General Election candidates for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus

by Callum Main
14/11/2019, 5:40 pm Updated: 14/11/2019, 5:47 pm
The general election will be held December 12
The final confirmed list of all the General Election candidates have been released for the north-east.

The ballot will be held on December 12

Aberdeen North
  • Nurul Hoque Ali, Scottish Labour Party
  • Kirsty Blackman, Scottish National Party
  • Isobel Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Ryan James Houghton, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green Party
  • Seb Leslie, Brexit Party For A Better Future
Aberdeen South
  • Stephen Mark Flynn, Scottish National Party
  • Douglas Aaron Lumsden, Scottish Conservative and Unionst
  • Shona Simpson, Scottish Labour Party
  • Ian Yuill, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Banff and Buchan
  • Brian Robert Balcombe, Scottish Labour Party
  • David James Duguid, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Paul Crombie Robertson, Scottish National Party
  • Alison Fiona Smith, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Gordon
  • Colin James Clark, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Heather Toni Herbert, Scottish Labour Party
  • James Bradley Oates, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Richard Gordon Thomson, Scottish National Party
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire
  • Andrew Campbell Bowie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Paddy Coffield, Scottish Labour Party
  • Fergus McRae Mutch, Scottish National Party
  • John Robert McConnachie Waddell, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Moray
  • Fiona Margaret Campbell Trevor, Scottish Liberal Democrats,
  • Jo Kirby, Scottish Labour Party
  • Laura Mitchell, Scottish National Party
  • Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Rob Scorer, UKIP
Angus
  • Dave Doogan, Scottish National Party
  • Kirstene Janette Hair, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Ben George Lawrie, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Monique Tamara Miller, Scottish Labour Party

