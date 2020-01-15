Here are all the flood warnings still in place for north-east

A number of flood warnings are still in force in the north-east.

According to SEPA the warnings remain in place for sections of the north and east coasts of the region.

Rosehearty to Fraserburgh

“Tides and water levels along the Moray Firth from Rosehearty to Fraserburgh are forecast to be lower on Wednesday than on Tuesday, and the risk of flooding from the sea is therefore reducing.

However, some isolated flooding from the sea in and around low lying parts of Sandhaven is still possible, particularly around the times of high tide between 2am and 4.30am, and between 2pm and 4.30pm, on Wednesday.”

Peterhead to Boddam

Tides and water levels along the Aberdeenshire coast from Peterhead to Boddam are forecast to be lower on Wednesday than on Tuesday, and the risk of flooding from the sea is therefore reducing.

However, some isolated flooding from the sea in and around low-lying parts of Peterhead is still possible, particularly around the times of high tide between 03:00 and 5am, and between 3pm and 5pm, on Wednesday.

Aberdeen

The highest river levels on the River Dee in Aberdeen of Wednesday morning have now passed.

A further period of the combined high tide and prevailing weather conditions will result in further elevated water levels in the River Dee in and around Riverside drive during Wednesday afternoon.

Peak levels are expected to be lower than those experienced on Tuesday afternoon high tide. High tide is around 4.30pm but peak levels are expected to be lower than those experienced on Tuesday.

Flooding impacts on lower lying areas in and around Riverside Drive remains a possibility around the time of high tide between 3pm and 6pm.

Stonehaven

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea may affect low lying land, roads and properties along the coast in Stonehaven on Wednesday.

Flooding in and around Cowie Promenade, Boatie Row and Stonehaven Beachfront is possible. Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide between 3am and 6am on Wednesday morning and 3.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Inverbervie to Tangleha

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea may affect low lying land, roads and isolated properties along the Aberdeenshire coast from Inverbervie to Tangleha on Wednesday.

Isolated flooding in and around low lying parts of Johnshaven are possible around the time of high tide between 4am and 6am on Wednesday morning and 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The highest water levels have now passed and the risk of flooding from sea is reducing. Any impacts on Wednesday are expected to be less than experienced on Tuesday afternoon.

Port Errol to Newburgh

Tides and water levels along the Aberdeenshire coast from Port Errol to Newburgh are forecast to be lower on Wednesday than on Tuesday, and the risk of flooding from the sea is therefore reducing.

However, some isolated flooding from the sea in low-lying areas is still possible, particularly around the times of high tide between 3am and 5am, and between 3pm and 5pm, on Wednesday.