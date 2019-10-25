Here are all the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire P1 classes we’ve photographed so far for First Class 2019

Every year we head to schools across the north-east to take pictures of the new batch of P1 pupils for our First Class feature.

This year the supplements will begin appearing in your Evening Express from October 28.

While the exact date for each school isn’t known yet, we’ll make sure to shout about it when we do.

The pictures will be available to buy the same week they appear in paper.

For now, here’s a full list of every school we’ve visited so far this year.

Don’t worry if you’re child’s school isn’t featured on this list yet. Our team is still out photographing classes across the region.

Last update: October 25