Here are all the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire P1 classes we’ve photographed for First Class 2019

Every year we head to schools across the north-east to take pictures of the new batch of P1 pupils for our First Class feature.
This year the supplements will begin appearing in your Evening Express from October 28.
While the exact date for each school isn’t known yet, we’ll make sure to shout about it when we do.
The pictures will be available to buy the same week they appear in paper.
For now, here’s a full list of every school we’ve visited so far this year.
- Portlethen School
- Fishermoss School
- Banchory Devenick School
- New Machar School
- Hatton of Fintray School
- Balmedie School
- Laurencekirk School
- Redmyre School
- Luthermuir School
- Marykirk School
- Auchenblae School
- Banchory School
- Torphins School
- Lumphanan School
- Drumoak School
- Crathes School
- Durris School
- Finzean School
- Westhill School
- Elrick School
- Echt School
- Crombie School
- Skene School
- Dunecht School
- Keig School
- Tough School
- Craigievar School
- Tullynessle School
- Towie School
- Alford School
- Tarland School
- Kincardine O’Neil School
- Aboyne School
- Crathie School
- Braemar School
- Strathdon School
- Arduthie School
- Carronhill School
- Dunnottar School
- Mill O’ Forest School
- Catterline School
- Lairhillock School
- Newtonhill School
- Glenbervie School
- Foveran School
- Newburgh Mathers School
- Cultercullen School
- Methlick School
- Tarves School
- Pitmedden School
- Udny Green School
- Tipperty School
- Slains School
- Auchnagatt School
- Arnage School
- Ellon School
- Auchterellon School
- Port Erroll School
- Buchanhaven School
- Peterhead Central School
- Anna Ritchie School
- Clerkhill School
- Meethill School
- Dales Park School
- St Fergus School
- Boddam School
- Fetterangus School
- Kininmonth School
- Maud School
- Longside School
- Mintlaw School
- Pitfour School
- Stuartfield School
- Hatton Cruden School
- Burnhaven School
- New Pitsligo and St Johns School
- Strichen School
- Tyrie School
- Sandhaven School
- Rosehearty School
- Crimond School
- Rathen School
- Inverallochy School
- St Combs School
- Lochpots School
- Westfield School
- Fraserburgh North School
- St Andrews School
- Fraserburgh Southpark School
- Whitehills School
- Meldrum School
- Daviot School
- Keithhall School
- Midmill School
- Kintore School
- Port Elphinstone School
- Uryside School
- Kellands School
- Strathburn School
- Rayne North School
- Logie Durno School
- Alehousewells School
- Chapel of Garioch School
- Kemnay School
- Monymusk School
- Midmar School
- Barthol Chapel School
- Rothienorman School
- Fisherford School
- Insch School
- Premnay School
- Oyne School
- Old Rayne School
- Easterfield School
- Crudie School
- Monquhitter School
- New Deer School
- Auchterless School
- Fyvie School
- Turriff Primary School
Last update: September 26