Here are all the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire P1 classes we’ve photographed for First Class 2019

Every year we head to schools across the north-east to take pictures of the new batch of P1 pupils for our First Class feature.

This year the supplements will begin appearing in your Evening Express from October 28.

While the exact date for each school isn’t known yet, we’ll make sure to shout about it when we do.

The pictures will be available to buy the same week they appear in paper.

For now, here’s a full list of every school we’ve visited so far this year.

Portlethen School

Fishermoss School

Banchory Devenick School

New Machar School

Hatton of Fintray School

Balmedie School

Laurencekirk School

Redmyre School

Luthermuir School

Marykirk School

Auchenblae School

Banchory School

Torphins School

Lumphanan School

Drumoak School

Crathes School

Durris School

Finzean School

Westhill School

Elrick School

Echt School

Crombie School

Skene School

Dunecht School

Keig School

Tough School

Craigievar School

Tullynessle School

Towie School

Alford School

Tarland School

Kincardine O’Neil School

Aboyne School

Crathie School

Braemar School

Strathdon School

Arduthie School

Carronhill School

Dunnottar School

Mill O’ Forest School

Catterline School

Lairhillock School

Newtonhill School

Glenbervie School

Foveran School

Newburgh Mathers School

Cultercullen School

Methlick School

Tarves School

Pitmedden School

Udny Green School

Tipperty School

Slains School

Auchnagatt School

Arnage School

Ellon School

Auchterellon School

Port Erroll School

Buchanhaven School

Peterhead Central School

Anna Ritchie School

Clerkhill School

Meethill School

Dales Park School

St Fergus School

Boddam School

Fetterangus School

Kininmonth School

Maud School

Longside School

Mintlaw School

Pitfour School

Stuartfield School

Hatton Cruden School

Burnhaven School

New Pitsligo and St Johns School

Strichen School

Tyrie School

Sandhaven School

Rosehearty School

Crimond School

Rathen School

Inverallochy School

St Combs School

Lochpots School

Westfield School

Fraserburgh North School

St Andrews School

Fraserburgh Southpark School

Whitehills School

Meldrum School

Daviot School

Keithhall School

Midmill School

Kintore School

Port Elphinstone School

Uryside School

Kellands School

Strathburn School

Rayne North School

Logie Durno School

Alehousewells School

Chapel of Garioch School

Kemnay School

Monymusk School

Midmar School

Barthol Chapel School

Rothienorman School

Fisherford School

Insch School

Premnay School

Oyne School

Old Rayne School

Easterfield School

Crudie School

Monquhitter School

New Deer School

Auchterless School

Fyvie School

Turriff Primary School

Last update: September 26