First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce on Tuesday if Scotland will move into level two as previously planned.

The move to level two is expected to happen on Monday, May 17 and will mean a further easing of restrictions across the country.

The latest changes on April 26 included the reopening of shops and hospitality, as well as the return of driving lessons, gyms and visitor attractions.

All of Scotland is due to move levels on Monday but health bosses have warned that Moray may be held back due to rising cases.

Case numbers in Scotland have risen by 168 in the past 24 hours, with 13 in Moray.

If all goes to plan, here is what could change on May 17:

Visiting homes

Being able to socialise with friends and family in their homes is a big change to be introduced in level two.

Currently, up to six people from two households can socialise indoors but only in a public place.

From Monday, a maximum of four people from two households can socialise inside a home and also stay overnight. Children under 12 are not included in the total number able to meet.

The same rules apply for self-catered accommodation.

It is advised that people meeting from different households stay two metres apart and maintain hand hygiene.

Hospitality

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can extend their closing time from 8pm to 10.30pm and can serve alcohol indoors.

Customers will need to pre-book at hospitality venues with slots available for a maximum of two hours.

Up to six people can meet from up to three separate households when meeting at a public place indoors, which is an increase from the current two households.

This changes to a maximum of eight people from up to eight separate households when meeting outdoors, including restaurants and parks.

Travel

In level two, travel is permitted anywhere in Scotland but you must not enter a level three or four area unless for a permitted reason.

Since April 26 it has been possible to travel from Scotland to England and Wales. This will extend to Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands from Monday.

Entertainment and Sport

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls are some of the businesses that will be able to reopen on May 17.

The government has also advised that music venues, comedy clubs, amusement arcades, bingo halls and casinos can open their doors.

Events can be held indoors at these venues with a maximum of 100 people and with physical distancing measures in place.

Outdoor events can resume with up to 500 people seated and 250 free-standing, including sporting matches.

Exercise

All under-18s can take part in organised sports and activities if they follow the safety guidelines.

Gyms and swimming pools have been reopened since April 26 and outdoor sports, personal training and coaching will continue.

From Monday, organised exercise indoors can return including all group exercise classes and non-contact sport.