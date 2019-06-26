Her Royal Highness lends her support to Aberdeen children’s charity

The Duchess of Rothesay met staff from children’s charity Charlie House during her visit to the Evening Express offices.

The charity hopes to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to set up an eight-bedroom facility.

The duchess heard about the campaign, which has already raised more than £2m, from Charlie House founder Tracy Johnstone and director of fundraising Susan Crighton.

Tracy said: “We were very honoured to be invited to the duchess’s visit. It was lovely to be able to come along.

“It’s not something that happens every day.

“As the founder of the charity it’s very close to my heart and I could have spoken to her about it all day if I’d had the chance.

“She is a patron of several children’s hospice organisations across the UK so she was up to speed with the challenges we face and knows how difficult it can be for the families we help.

“Our partnership with the Evening Express is ongoing and we are grateful for all the support we have had throughout the Big Build Appeal.

“The duchess mentioned how great it is that we have been involved in a campaign like this through the local media.”

Susan added: “It is just really nice to have met her.

“It was a relaxed visit and we were able to tell her a lot about what we have been doing.”

Tracy added the Duchess of Rothesay had expressed a keen interest in events in the area.

She said: “She has a great interest in supporting local communities where the royal family are present.

“They are very good about supporting communities they’re involved in, like the north-east, because they have an influence here.

“It feels they have a real connection to the area and it’s really nice they are choosing to support events and organisations here.”