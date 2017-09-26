Her Majesty lines up visit to officially open hospital roof garden

The Queen is set to make an appearance at two events in the North-east on Friday.

Her Majesty is to open the Robertson Family Roof Garden at Foresterhill, as well as pay a visit to the Sue Ryder Centre at Kincorth.

At ARI, she will be met by Lord Provost Barney Crockett, Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeen, and representatives of NHS Grampian.

Reverend James Falconer, the project lead for the therapeutic roof garden, will lead a prayer of dedication after Her Majesty unveils a plaque to officially open the garden.

The £600,000 project provides an outdoor space that is safe, comforting and invigorating.

It allows patients, relatives, visitors and staff the opportunity to engage and interact with a range of growing plants, grasses, and trees, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Opened in May last year, the space boasts a RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold standard garden and offers a quiet, reflective area for patients, relatives, visitors and staff.

Members of the Robertson family, as well as gardeners for the therapeutic roof garden, are set to meet the Queen as a silhouette feature is unveiled. Earlier this year the health board appealed to those who are interested in the garden to consider making an annual contribution towards the upkeep of the project.

People who become a Friend of the Robertson Family Roof Garden were being asked to contribute a minimum of £10 a year towards the development.

It isn’t the first Royal engagement for The Queen at Foresterhill as she opened the £110 million emergency care centre in 2013.

Her Majesty is also expected to visit the Sue Ryder Centre at Dee View Court in Kincorth.

She will be given a tour of the neurological care centre where trustees, staff and residents will have the chance to meet the UK’s longest serving monarch.

The Queen is to see images from a photography exhibition at the centre before meeting appeal board members and supporters in the gallery room.

Trevor Garlick OBE, the appeal board chairman, will invite the Queen to place a letter inside a time capsule before signing a photograph and the Dee View Court visitor’s book.